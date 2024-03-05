Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A list of rivers across England are set to become designated natural swimming spots and the River Ribble is part of that list.

This comes after the Government announced its plans to make swimming more accessible across the county due to the vast majority being situated on the coast.

Lancashire’s very own River Ribble features in the list of 27 sites which will significantly boost the number of such official inland swimming areas.

If designated, the sites would receive regular water monitoring by the Environment Agency, which would investigate pollution sources and identify steps to be taken in response, officials said.

Making the announcement on what was described as the largest ever rollout of new bathing sites, water minister Robbie Moore said: “Many people enjoy spending time in our rivers, lakes and coastal beaches, and I am very aware of the value they bring in terms of social, health and wellbeing benefits.

“I want to continue to improve the quality of our bathing waters, which is why we are taking action across the board to drive up standards and hold water companies to account.

“I encourage all local communities and organisations with an interest to take part in this consultation and have their say.”

Will you brave the elements to go bathing at Edisford Bridge?

People would be able to see whether it was safe to swim in the waters, which include popular “wild swimming” spots.

The Environment Department (Defra) said last year 96% of bathing waters in England met minimum annual standards and 90% were rated as “good” or “excellent”.

But there has been growing public anger over the state of England’s rivers and coastal waters, which suffer pollution from sewage outlets and other sources such as agricultural runoff.

Defra said the sites put forward for consultation, which runs until March 10, were chosen based on how many people bathe there and whether it has suitable facilities such as toilets.

Speaking on how the plans would encourage efforts to tackle poor water quality, Chairman of the parliamentary Environmental Audit Committee, Tory MP Philip Dunne, said: “This huge uptick in designation of sites in England which will be required to have bathing-quality waters shows a determination to deliver consistently high levels of water quality in areas the public demand it.

“The ambition to deliver bathing-quality waters at these sites must be matched by an ambition to deliver improved water quality across England’s waterways.