53 retro pics of Preston's very best old school pubs and boozers back in the day

By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 10:08 BST

Famously, Preston once boasted 460 pubs.

And while that is, unfortunately, no longer the case after years of seemingly constant pub-closures (there are now fewer than 30,000 pubs in the entire UK), we decided that what better way to enjoy a trip down memory lane than by taking a look through our best archive pictures of forgotten Preston pubs from eras gone by.

I asked Lancashire Post readers what some of their old favourite haunts might be, and here are some of their suggestions...

Boar's Head

Photo: National World

Jolly Farmer

Photo: Submit

Belle Vue

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Cricketers Arms

Photo: Neil Cross

Doctor Syntax

Photo: National World

Greyhound Hotel

Photo: Other

The Duke of York

Photo: National World

George Hotel

Photo: National World

John O'Gaunt

Photo: National World

Lionels

Photo: Donna Clifford

Dog & Pheasant

Photo: National World

Lovat Road

Photo: Ian Robinson

New Ship Inn

Photo: Ian Robinson

Brookfield Arms

Photo: Lindsey North

Mitre Tavern

Photo: National World

County Arms

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Maguires

Photo: National World

King's Arms

Photo: National World

No 49 Wine Bar

Photo: National World

Another one situated on Friargate - The Boar's Head was opposite where McDonald's is now. It closed its doors in 1983 and is now Ladbrokes betting shop. There was also an upstairs bar at the Boar's Head called the Murrayfield Lounge

Originally the Farmers Arms Hotel on the corner of Orchard Street and Market Street, dating back to the mid-1800s. Renamed the Jolly Farmer in the late 1960s to become one of the trendiest places for both young and old, with great music in the popular cellar bar. It closed its doors in 1980 after being sold for more than £400,000 and became three shops. It has been a butcher's, a cafe, a betting shop and, more recently an amusement arcade.

On New Hall Lane you could find the Belle Vue pub. This closed in 2014

Located on South Meadow Lane, off Fishergate Hill, the pub took its name from its proximity to Preston's cricket ground down the road at West Cliff - and also from one of its first landlords. Cornelius Coward, who took over the pub in 1867, was a professional cricketer who not only played for Preston and Lancashire, but also for England. His younger brother Frederick was also a Lancashire player and had a spell as landlord of the Cricketers.

