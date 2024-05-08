I've never seen a home epitomise modern luxury like this: brand new 5 bed Freckleton family home for sale

This property is truly exceptional.

By Jack Marshall
Published 8th May 2024, 17:21 BST

On the market for £400,000 with Lytham Estate Agents, this simply breathtaking brand new Freckleton family home is set amidst four acres of stunning greenbelt land and features a home office, an open plan living kitchen diner, a utility room, a huge lounge, double bedrooms throughout, a main bedroom with dressing area and en suite, and gardens to both the front and rear.

As the estate agents say: “This residence not only epitomises modern luxury but also offers an unparalleled connection to nature.”

Be sure to sign up for our free LEP newsletter!

Take a look around...

Also on the market locally...

I think it's rare that homes of this quality come to the market: Uber deluxe 4 bed open plan house up for sale

'I think it's incredibly impressive': Grand and historic 5 bed Preston manor house with huge garden for sale

I think this is a rare opportunity: Deluxe Longridge lakeside mansion with dream garden on the market

1. The Chaltons (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

2. The Chaltons (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

3. The Chaltons (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

4. The Chaltons (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLancashireMoneyFreckletonGardensNaturePreston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.