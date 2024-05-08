On the market for £400,000 with Lytham Estate Agents, this simply breathtaking brand new Freckleton family home is set amidst four acres of stunning greenbelt land and features a home office, an open plan living kitchen diner, a utility room, a huge lounge, double bedrooms throughout, a main bedroom with dressing area and en suite, and gardens to both the front and rear.
As the estate agents say: “This residence not only epitomises modern luxury but also offers an unparalleled connection to nature.”
Take a look around...
