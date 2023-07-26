Ultra modern 4 bed detached Fylde Coast mansion with stunning open-plan design up for sale
This home certainly draws the gaze...
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 08:18 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £550,000 with eXp UK, this ultra-modern Clifton home is like something out of California, representing one of the North West’s most eye-catching contemporary homes. Take a look around...
