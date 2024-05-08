I reckon it's a bargain: Massive detached 3 bed Ashton home with quirky colourful design up for sale

This home is surprisingly spacious.

By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Nov 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 11:36 BST

On the market for £195,000 with Purple Bricks, this detached home boasts not only two reception rooms and a modern kitchen, but three double bedrooms, a modern bathroom, and large gardens to the front and rear.

As one reader commented: “I reckon it’s a potential bargain given how spacious it is.”

Take a look around...

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

