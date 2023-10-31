Spectacular detached 4 bed woodland Bamber Bridge home on peaceful cul-de-sac up for sale for attractive price
This home is the epitome of peacefulness.
By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 09:31 GMT
On the market for £485,000 with Yopa, this gorgeous home has everything one could want from a modern property, from spacious living areas and modern touches, to the stunning garden. Take a look around...
