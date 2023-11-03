News you can trust since 1886
Grand 5 bed stone built Goosnargh family home with stunning design and sprawling views on the market

This stone-built property is a sight to behold.
By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Nov 2023, 05:00 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £700,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this magnificent five-bed Goosnargh home is a picture of grandeur and class, having been lovingly extended by the current owners and finished to a high standard. Take a look around...

Back Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

1. Back Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Back Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Back Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

2. Back Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Back Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Back Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

3. Back Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Back Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Back Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

4. Back Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Back Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

