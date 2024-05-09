"Where do I sign!?" Sprawling 4 bed detached Preston home in leafy Woodplumpton with huge garden for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 11:13 BST

What a breathtaking home.

On the market for £650,000 with Moving Works, this glorious four-bed detached Woodplumpton home is spectacular in every regard: it has the space, the style, the contemporary design, and the sprawling garden.

As one reader said: “Where do I sign?!”

Take a look around...

Get the latest Lancashire headlines dropped into your inbox, with The LEP’s free newsletter.

Also on the market locally...

Hidden gem 3 bed Lancashire countryside barn conversion with spacious design & huge garden on the market

I think this is a rare opportunity: Deluxe Longridge lakeside mansion with dream garden on the market

'I don't think any expense has been spared': Flawless 5 bed Leyland family home with massive garden for sale

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

1. Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Photo Sales
Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

2. Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Photo Sales
Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

3. Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Photo Sales
Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

4. Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonRibbletonUberMoneyPropertyfirst person