Ultra luxury 4 bed Fulwood family home with deluxe modern open plan layout & huge private garden on the market

This home is the epitome of modern luxury.
By Jack Marshall , Jack Marshall
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:56 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 10:15 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £600,000 with Kingswood, this executive 4 bed detached Fulwood home has it all, from a bright and airy entrance hall and spacious living rooms, but it also features an uber modern kitchen diner, a gorgeous main bedroom off the massive landing, and a superb landscaped garden. Take a look around...

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2

1. Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

2. Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

3. Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

4. Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

