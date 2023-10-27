News you can trust since 1886
Glorious 5 bed detached Walton le Dale family home with executive open plan design and landscaped garden for sale

This is a magnificent detached family home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Oct 2023, 05:00 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 15:31 BST

On the market for £625,000 with Marie Holmes Estates, this stunning five-bed Walton le Dale home boasts an air of exclusivity, featuring four reception rooms, an amazing home cinema, outstanding quality throughout, spacious bedrooms (two with en suites), and a wonderful landscaped garden stretching to a third of an acre. Take a look around...

Duddle Lane, Walton le Dale, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

1. Duddle Lane, Walton le Dale, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Duddle Lane, Walton le Dale, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Duddle Lane, Walton le Dale, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

2. Duddle Lane, Walton le Dale, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Duddle Lane, Walton le Dale, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Duddle Lane, Walton le Dale, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

3. Duddle Lane, Walton le Dale, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Duddle Lane, Walton le Dale, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Duddle Lane, Walton le Dale, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

4. Duddle Lane, Walton le Dale, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Duddle Lane, Walton le Dale, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

