News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Huge 1902 Hoghton countryside manor house with four living rooms, large gardens, and stylish design up for sale

This wonderful home is described as a ‘substantial sized character property’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:19 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 10:38 BST

On the market for £615,000 with Armistead Barnett, this glorious four-bed detached Hoghton home dates back to 1902 and boasts four stylish reception rooms, gardens to the front and rear, countless original features, a cellar, and spacious living areas throughout. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Stunning 3 bed Fulwood family home with 3 living rooms, modern design, and large garden up for sale

Ultra modern 2 bed Leyland home perfect for first time buyers on the market for bargain price

Tranquil 4 bed detached Preston home in leafy Woodplumpton with spacious design and huge garden up for sale

Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

1. Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales
Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

2. Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales
Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

3. Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales
Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

4. Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LeylandPrestonFulwood