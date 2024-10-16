On the market for £699,995 with Arnold & Phillips (but currently under offer), this magnificent five-bed family home has it all – style, substance, space, and that little something extra. Featuring two reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen diner, large bedrooms, and a huge south-facing rear garden with patio area.
As the estate agents say: “Having no doubt been cast many admiring gazes by passers-by, one cannot fail to fall in love with the handsome exterior of this breath-taking stone-built detached residence, with a mere glance sufficient enough to enchant ones heart.”
This place is a stunner, so take a look around...
