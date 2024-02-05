News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Charming 2 bed spacious Preston semi with fitted kitchen and gorgeous secluded garden on the market

Featuring plenty of character, this home boasts high ceilings throughout and exudes charm.

By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £180,000 with Michael Bailey, this two-bed semi-detached Preston family home is located just a stone's throw away from Moor Park and boasts a recently refitted kitchen, a spacious living room, large bedrooms, a modern four-piece bathroom, a cellar, and a secluded low-maintenance rear yard. Take a look around...

Househunters, be sure not to miss...

Charming 3 storey Longridge cottage with fitted kitchen and private garden on the market for bargain price

Dream 3 bed Leyland family home with detached garage, modern fitted kitchen, sun room & large garden for sale

Tranquil and secluded 4 bed Preston countryside home with slick design and spacious private garden for sale

1. Fairfield Road (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Photo Sales

2. Fairfield Road (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Photo Sales

3. Fairfield Road (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Photo Sales

4. Fairfield Road (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLancashireMoney