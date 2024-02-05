On the market for offers in excess of £180,000 with Michael Bailey, this two-bed semi-detached Preston family home is located just a stone's throw away from Moor Park and boasts a recently refitted kitchen, a spacious living room, large bedrooms, a modern four-piece bathroom, a cellar, and a secluded low-maintenance rear yard. Take a look around...
