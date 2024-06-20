On the market for £725,000 (but currently under offer) with Dewhurst Homes, this stunning five-bed detached Lightfoot Green home is ready made for a family, boasting plenty of space, a modern design, an open plan layout, and a huge garden. Take a look around...

As the estate agents say: “Once in a while a property comes to the market that we are truly proud to market, this is one of those properties.”

Also on the market locally for those still house-hunting...

1 . Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)Photo: Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo Sales

2 . Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)Photo: Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo Sales

3 . Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)Photo: Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo Sales