I'm truly proud of this stunning 5 bed detached Preston home with modern design & massive garden for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 12:53 BST

What a gorgeous property.

On the market for £725,000 (but currently under offer) with Dewhurst Homes, this stunning five-bed detached Lightfoot Green home is ready made for a family, boasting plenty of space, a modern design, an open plan layout, and a huge garden. Take a look around...

Get a personalised LEP round-up, plus breaking news, when you sign up for our free daily emails.

As the estate agents say: “Once in a while a property comes to the market that we are truly proud to market, this is one of those properties.”

Also on the market locally for those still house-hunting...

I've never seen more fabulous country views than those at this majestic Longridge barn conversion for sale

I tour a state of the art multi-million pound 5 bed detached super mansion with gym and library for sale

I think it'll be in demand... Chain free & open plan 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with huge garden for sale

I think this historic 5 bed Bridgerton style Preston manor with huge garden is incredibly impressive

Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

1. Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)Photo: Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

2. Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)Photo: Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

3. Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)Photo: Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

4. Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)Photo: Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLancashirePenworthamfirst person