On the market for £625,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this four-bed detached Longridge barn conversion is a truly lovely home, featuring an entrance hall, spacious kitchen diner with stone walls and breakfast bar, a family lounge with wood-burner and beams, a dining area, a utility room, a home study, a main bedroom with fitted wardrobes and an en suite, and stunning gardens with mature trees, patio areas, and incredible views.
As the estate agents say: “In an elevated position, this gorgeous barn conversion offers fabulous views!”
Still on the hunt for the perfect forever home? Take a tour of these recent properties we’ve featured...
I toured a detached 3 bed corner plot bungalow on quiet cul de sac with Love Island style garden for sale
Ultra grand 3 bed corner plot Ashton family home with wraparound garden on the market with slashed price tag
I've never seen anything quite like it: brand new 3 storey space age family home with huge garden for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.