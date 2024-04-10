"I think it'll be in demand": Chain free & open plan 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with huge garden for sale

Available chain free, this wonderful true bungalow is spacious and secluded.

By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Oct 2023, 14:19 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 10:23 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £349,995 with Arnold & Phillips, this exquisite four-bed Clayton le Woods bungalow features four spacious bedrooms, a modern kitchen, large living spaces, a large rear garden, and a garage. Take a look around...

Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

