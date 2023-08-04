Traditional 2 bed, 3 storey Preston cottage with log burner, roof garden, and rear courtyard up for sale with no chain
This home could be a potential bargain.
By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for £165,000 with Smart Move, this cosy two-bed, three-storey characterful home is an ideal first home, featuring a lovely interior design, a main bedroom with en suite, and a roof garden. Take a look around...
