Mind-boggling 5 bed Lancashire mansion with huge garden, stunning views, and modern interior up for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:35 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 10:36 BST

On the market for £825,000 with Hunters, this utterly captivating 5 bedroom Pleasington manor house is a picture of architectural perfection, boasing mind-blowing gardens, stunning views, spacious rooms with high ceilings, modern finishes in every room, and an air of class and style. Take a look around...

Ultra clean cut 4 bed Ribble Valley super home with flawless design, gym, and massive garden up for sale

Scandinavian style 3 bed Penwortham family home with modern open plan design and gorgeous garden up for sale

Mind boggling 5 bed Leyland super mansion with home cinema, spectacular kitchen, and wraparound garden on the market

