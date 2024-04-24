'Anyone fancy equipping my bank account so I can buy this place?' Ancient farmhouse with 65 acres for sale

Hoardsall Farm is a tranquil and unique property nestled in an secluded elevated hillside position.

By Jack Marshall
Published 28th Nov 2023, 10:11 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 12:40 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £1.65m with SHP Valuers Preston, this sprawling Longridge farmhouse is the dictionary definition of potential: accessed via a private track overlooking uninterrupted open countryside, this piece of real estate includes a traditional stone built farmhouse, an impressive and extensive range of traditional stone barns, and about 65 Acres (26.3 Ha) of grassland in a ring fence of the farm yard.

As reader Anne Bilbrough says: “Anyone fancy equipping my bank account so I can be custodian of this place?”

Take a look around...

Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers) Photo: Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

2. Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers) Photo: Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

3. Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers) Photo: Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

4. Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers) Photo: Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

