I'm in love... astonishing Downton Abbey style Lancashire country mansion with modern design for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 14:23 BST

This 1830s gem is a sight to behold.

On the market for offers in excess of £900,000 with Ben Rose, this utterly sumptuous four-bed detached Barton manor house is like something out of a fairytale.

Words can barely do this property justice, but it features gorgeous open and airy spaces, well-appointed living rooms, a stunning modern kitchen, a cellar, huge bedrooms, and sprawling grounds boasting a private driveway, mature trees, and a new patio.

As the estate agents say: “Step into a timeless masterpiece – 'The Hollies.' This 1830s gem, meticulously revitalized, stands as a testament to both history and modern luxury.”

This home is a stunner from start to finish, so take a look around...

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

