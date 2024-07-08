On the market for offers in excess of £900,000 with Ben Rose, this utterly sumptuous four-bed detached Barton manor house is like something out of a fairytale.
Words can barely do this property justice, but it features gorgeous open and airy spaces, well-appointed living rooms, a stunning modern kitchen, a cellar, huge bedrooms, and sprawling grounds boasting a private driveway, mature trees, and a new patio.
As the estate agents say: “Step into a timeless masterpiece – 'The Hollies.' This 1830s gem, meticulously revitalized, stands as a testament to both history and modern luxury.”
This home is a stunner from start to finish, so take a look around...
