On the market for offers in excess of £900,000 with Ben Rose, this utterly sumptuous four-bed detached Barton manor house is like something out of a fairytale.

Words can barely do this property justice, but it features gorgeous open and airy spaces, well-appointed living rooms, a stunning modern kitchen, a cellar, huge bedrooms, and sprawling grounds boasting a private driveway, mature trees, and a new patio.

As the estate agents say: “Step into a timeless masterpiece – 'The Hollies.' This 1830s gem, meticulously revitalized, stands as a testament to both history and modern luxury.”

This home is a stunner from start to finish, so take a look around...

Also on the market locally...

1 . Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose) Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)Photo: Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo Sales

2 . Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose) Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)Photo: Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo Sales

3 . Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose) Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)Photo: Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo Sales