I'd love to go back: 48 exclusive archive pictures to whisk you back in time to Preston in the mid 1970s

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 13:57 BST

If you have fond memories of Preston in the 1970s, then why not join us for a wander down memory lane...

Even if you were around back then and just fancied catching a glimpse of what the city looked like back in those times, you’ve come to the right place.

Here are a few of our very best archive pictures from back in the day in 1974 and 1975 which will undoubtedly have you saying ‘I’d love to go back’ in no time.

1. Members of the Boys' Brigade from Carey Baptist Church, Preston, justified their position as favourites to carry off the major honours at the Preston, Leyland and district battalion's annual sports at Penwortham Holme. They won the trophies for the best company and junior sections and also came first in the company section's relay race. About 150 boys, aged from eight to 17 took part

2. Eldon B team, winners of the Preston Lion Brewery Darts League's Division A championship and the Knockout Shield. Front row (left to right): Jack Keane, Jimmy Watson, Ronnie Parkinson (capt), Bob Aspden and Ray Aspden. Back row (left to right): Bob Almond, Brian Ribchester, Brian Danson, Dave Walker and John Howarth

3. A grand finale on Preston Market marked another successful play scheme organised over the holidays by the council's leisure and amenities committee. It was in the form of a fair especially for the children of the five centres in and around Preston making up the play scheme

4. The seven local musicians who form the Caribbean Steel Band are busy rehearsing for one of the high spots of their year, when they will lead a dancing procession of people through Preston for the Caribbean carnival. The members of the band are Steven Peters, 38; John Doway, 36; Ralph Fontaine, 33; Sammy Daley, 30; Ken Matthews, 41; Joe Irish, 32; and James Harper 33

