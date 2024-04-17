On the market for £2.5m with Fine & Country, this utterly spectacular 5 bed detached Weeton mansion is the envy of Lancashire.

Comfortably one of the North West's finest homes, this place features a traditional style with a modern finish, state-of-the-art technology, an indoor swimming pool, a home gym, a games room, a home office, a gorgeous main bedroom with dressing room and en suite, a separate detached two bed cottage, four garages, and sprawling grounds including a paddock, five acres of woodland, and 1.5 acres of potential development land.

As the estate agents say, this is ‘the most fabulous and private family home’. Take a look around...