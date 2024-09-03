This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £1.15m with Purplebricks, this majestic five-bed Bowgreave home has it all.

Tarnside is a charming five-bedroom period home, perfectly blending historical character with modern luxury. Set within a six-acre plot in the picturesque countryside of Barnacre, this property offers stunning views and exceptional privacy, while still being within easy walking distance of Garstang’s amenities.

Dating back to the early 19th century, Tarnside has been thoughtfully extended and modernised, resulting in a spacious and versatile family home.

The property boasts two entrance halls, a spacious lounge dining room with dual-aspect views, French doors leading to a raised patio, and an Esse multi-fuel burner. The kitchen breakfast/family room is equipped with integrated appliances, providing the ideal space for family gatherings. The home also includes a snug that can serve as a playroom or study, five large double bedrooms, a four-piece family bathroom, and an additional downstairs cloak/shower room.

Surrounded by mature, well-stocked gardens extending to half an acre, Tarnside offers a tranquil retreat with a wildlife pond, patio seating area, and expansive lawns. The property also features a recently converted detached two-bedroom cottage known as ‘The Cowshed,’ ideal for use as a holiday let or home office, and a substantial barn with potential for equestrian or livestock use.

With its blend of period charm and modern comforts, Tarnside presents a unique opportunity to enjoy rural living with convenient access to Garstang and excellent transport links to Preston and Lancaster.

I’d move into this place tomorrow. Take a look around...