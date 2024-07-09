Utterly spectacular 5-bed detached Eccleston family manor house with breathtaking garden on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Jul 2024, 14:01 BST

As the estate agents say: ‘Welcome to your immaculate five bedroom detached family home.’

On the market for £685,000 with Purplebricks, this stunning 5-bed detached Eccleston home is like somthing out of a fairytale: it features a blend of style, comfort, and convenience, boasting a classic exterior, well-maintained gardens, huge living spaces, large bedrooms, and gorgeous gardens.

Take a look around...

Woodcock Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

Woodcock Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Woodcock Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

Woodcock Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Woodcock Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

Woodcock Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Woodcock Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

Woodcock Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

