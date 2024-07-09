This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £685,000 with Purplebricks, this stunning 5-bed detached Eccleston home is like somthing out of a fairytale: it features a blend of style, comfort, and convenience, boasting a classic exterior, well-maintained gardens, huge living spaces, large bedrooms, and gorgeous gardens.
Take a look around...
Still not quite found that perfect home? Check out these other homes on the market...
Uber luxury new build Leyland mansion with home office, cinema, games room & sprawling garden for sale
I've never seen an interior like it... Modern 3 bed Ashton home with unique design & huge garden for sale
I agree, this home has it all... supreme 5 bed detached Ribble Valley mansion with breathtaking views for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.