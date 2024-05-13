On the market for £240,000 with Purplebricks, this charming four-bed detached Bamber Bridge is the ideal family home, featuring two reception rooms, a conservatory, a modern kitchen, spacious bedrooms and a clean-cut family bathroom, a detached garage, and a large landscaped rear garden which enjoys plenty of sunshine.
As the estate agents say: “It is a perfect example of how contemporary design and spacious living can harmonize to create the ultimate family residence.”
Take a look around...
