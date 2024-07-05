On the market for offers in excess of £415,000 with Entwistle Green, this lovely 4-bed detached family home is one of Leyland’s finest, featuring an inviting entrance hallway, a downstairs WC, a huge family lounge with dual aspect, a modern kitchen diner with open plan design, an orangery overlooking the garden, a utility room, a generous main bedroom with en suite, and an immaculate garden and double integral garage.