I'd call this an exciting opportunity... stunning 4 bed detached Leyland family home with huge garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Jul 2024, 14:33 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 16:13 BST

This grand Leyland family home is as imposing as it is stylish.

On the market for offers in excess of £415,000 with Entwistle Green, this lovely 4-bed detached family home is one of Leyland’s finest, featuring an inviting entrance hallway, a downstairs WC, a huge family lounge with dual aspect, a modern kitchen diner with open plan design, an orangery overlooking the garden, a utility room, a generous main bedroom with en suite, and an immaculate garden and double integral garage.

As the estate agents say: “An exciting opportunity to purchase this fabulous executive detached family home on a small attractive development with a south facing rear garden benefitting from open views.”

Take a look around...

Murray Avenue (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Murray Avenue (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Murray Avenue (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Murray Avenue (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Murray Avenue (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Murray Avenue (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Murray Avenue (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Murray Avenue (Credit: Entwistle Green)

