On the market for £550,000 with Forbes Estate Agents, this charming countryside idyll is the ideal rural escape.
A gorgeous three-bed mews home set in a courtyard development in Brindle, this property boasts a stunning open-plan kitchen/diner, spacious bedrooms, a modern four-piece family bathroom, a garden overlooking nearby woodlands, large patio areas, and a detached garden room annexe.
As the estate agents say: “Positioned adjacent to peaceful woodland, this residence provides a tranquil and picturesque setting that is truly captivating.”
