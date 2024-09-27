I took a look around a peaceful and secluded 4 bed Preston country home with a spectacular woodland garden

By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2024, 11:45 BST

This property is described as being a ‘stunning and spacious stone built home’.

On the market for £550,000 with Forbes Estate Agents, this charming countryside idyll is the ideal rural escape.

A gorgeous three-bed mews home set in a courtyard development in Brindle, this property boasts a stunning open-plan kitchen/diner, spacious bedrooms, a modern four-piece family bathroom, a garden overlooking nearby woodlands, large patio areas, and a detached garden room annexe.

As the estate agents say: “Positioned adjacent to peaceful woodland, this residence provides a tranquil and picturesque setting that is truly captivating.”

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

Take a look around...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still house-hunting? Don’t miss these other homes on the market...

Quiet & peaceful 3-bed detached Poulton-le-Fylde family bungalow with private wraparound gardens for sale

Hidden gem 4-bed Walton le Dale family home with large garden on the market for bargain price

Super slick 3-bed detached Longridge cul-de-sac home with heaps of potential & garden for sale

Stunning 4-bed detached Fulwood family home for sale with modern design, large garden & ample parking

Have I just found Lancashire's best home? Ultra modern country mansion with 11-acre garden on the market

Sumptuous, spacious & stylish 4-bed, 3-storey Lancaster family home with secluded rear garden for sale

1. Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

2. Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

3. Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

4. Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:ForbesTudorLancashireLeylandfirst personPrestonPropertyWoodlands