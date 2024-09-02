Stunning 4-bed detached Fulwood family home for sale with modern design, large garden & ample parking

What a gloriously eye-catching property.

This stunning four-bedroom detached property, priced at £350,000 with Purplebricks, is located in the highly sought-after area of Fulwood. Ideal for families and professionals, this modern home offers a blend of contemporary design and practical living.

The property boasts a sleek exterior with high-quality finishes and a spacious private driveway that accommodates up to five cars. Inside, the beautifully designed interior maximizes space and functionality, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere throughout.

Key features include a spacious rear garden that serves as an outdoor oasis, complete with a patio and large decking area, perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining in the sun all day.

Conveniently situated near top-rated schools, hospitals, and recreational facilities, and with easy access to major transport links, this home offers an excellent base for commuting to nearby cities and towns.

Take a look around...

