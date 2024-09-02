This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
This stunning four-bedroom detached property, priced at £350,000 with Purplebricks, is located in the highly sought-after area of Fulwood. Ideal for families and professionals, this modern home offers a blend of contemporary design and practical living.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
The property boasts a sleek exterior with high-quality finishes and a spacious private driveway that accommodates up to five cars. Inside, the beautifully designed interior maximizes space and functionality, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere throughout.
Key features include a spacious rear garden that serves as an outdoor oasis, complete with a patio and large decking area, perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining in the sun all day.
Conveniently situated near top-rated schools, hospitals, and recreational facilities, and with easy access to major transport links, this home offers an excellent base for commuting to nearby cities and towns.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Take a look around...
Still not quite found that perfect forever home? Keep looking! Here are a few other homes we’ve featured recently...
Will anybody buy this place for me? Historic ancient farmhouse with huge 65 acre garden on the market
I think it's rare that homes like this uber deluxe 4-bed open plan super-property come to the market
Supreme 3-bed detached Chorley family home with slick interior & south-facing landscaped garden for sale
Quintessential 3-bed country cottage with slick modern interior design & gorgeous views on the market
I love this perfect modern 4 bed Preston family home with open plan layout and massive landscaped garden
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.