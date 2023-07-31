Colourful fairytale 4 bed detached Tudor style family home with secluded classic Lancashire garden up for sale
This wonderful property is like something from a storybook.
By Jack Marshall
Published 31st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for £599,950 with Roberts & Co, this magical four-bed detached Penwortham home is like something out of a fairytale, boasting a broad range of colours, a classic style, and a charming garden. Take a look around...
Also on the market locally…
Huge 3 storey, 6 bed Leyland mansion with designer open plan interior and private garden up for sale
Page 1 of 6