Have I just found Lancashire's best home? Ultra modern country mansion with 11-acre garden on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2024, 14:48 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 14:44 BST

Words simply don’t do this place justice.

On the market for £3.495m with Armitstead Barnett, this majestic 4-bed detached Lancashire mansion is arguably one of the North West if not the entire country’s finest homes, featuring 11 acres of land, modern interior design, a private courtyard, five reception rooms, a stunning open plan kitchen, a home cinema, an annexe accommodation, extensive garaging, equestrian facilities, and stunning gardens.

Take a look around...

1. Ghants Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Ghants Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

2. Ghants Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Ghants Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

3. Ghants Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Ghants Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

4. Ghants Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Ghants Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

