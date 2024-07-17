On the market for £3.495m with Armitstead Barnett, this majestic 4-bed detached Lancashire mansion is arguably one of the North West if not the entire country’s finest homes, featuring 11 acres of land, modern interior design, a private courtyard, five reception rooms, a stunning open plan kitchen, a home cinema, an annexe accommodation, extensive garaging, equestrian facilities, and stunning gardens.
Take a look around...
