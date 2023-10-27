News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Uber modern 5 bed, 3 storey South Ribble home with open plan design and secluded garden up for sale

Wow, what a home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 15:31 BST

On the market for £750,000 with Home Truths, this majestic Farington home is the peak of modern living, featuring five bedrooms with en suites, three storeys, an open plan design, a stunning modern finish, and a secluded garden. Take a look around...

Still house-hunting? Check out these local homes on the market…

Gorgeous 5 bed detached Preston family home with modern open plan design and massive garden up for sale

Mind-boggling 5 bed Lancashire mansion with huge garden, stunning views, and modern interior up for sale

Charming detached 3 bed Hutton bungalow with extended modern design, breakfast kitchen, and stunning garden up for sale

The Willow, Marklands, Stanifield Lane, PR5 5XR (Credit: Home Truths)

1. The Willow, Marklands, Stanifield Lane, PR5 5XR (Credit: Home Truths)

The Willow, Marklands, Stanifield Lane, PR5 5XR (Credit: Home Truths) Photo: The Willow, Marklands, Stanifield Lane, PR5 5XR (Credit: Home Truths)

Photo Sales
The Willow, Marklands, Stanifield Lane, PR5 5XR (Credit: Home Truths)

2. The Willow, Marklands, Stanifield Lane, PR5 5XR (Credit: Home Truths)

The Willow, Marklands, Stanifield Lane, PR5 5XR (Credit: Home Truths) Photo: The Willow, Marklands, Stanifield Lane, PR5 5XR (Credit: Home Truths)

Photo Sales
The Willow, Marklands, Stanifield Lane, PR5 5XR (Credit: Home Truths)

3. The Willow, Marklands, Stanifield Lane, PR5 5XR (Credit: Home Truths)

The Willow, Marklands, Stanifield Lane, PR5 5XR (Credit: Home Truths) Photo: The Willow, Marklands, Stanifield Lane, PR5 5XR (Credit: Home Truths)

Photo Sales
The Willow, Marklands, Stanifield Lane, PR5 5XR (Credit: Home Truths)

4. The Willow, Marklands, Stanifield Lane, PR5 5XR (Credit: Home Truths)

The Willow, Marklands, Stanifield Lane, PR5 5XR (Credit: Home Truths) Photo: The Willow, Marklands, Stanifield Lane, PR5 5XR (Credit: Home Truths)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:South RibbleLancashirePreston