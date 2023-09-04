Gorgeous 5 bed detached Preston family home with modern open plan design and massive garden up for sale
On the market for £725,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this stunning five-bed detached Lightfoot Green home is ready made for a family, boasting plenty of space, a modern design, an open plan layout, and a huge garden. Take a look around...
Also be sure not to miss these other homes on the market locally…
Perfect for first time buyers: renovated 2 bed Penwortham cottage with stunning garden for sale for bargain price
Mind-boggling 5 bed Lancashire mansion with huge garden, stunning views, and modern interior up for sale
Traditional 2 bed, 3 storey Preston cottage with log burner, roof garden, and rear courtyard up for sale with no chain