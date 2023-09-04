News you can trust since 1886
Gorgeous 5 bed detached Preston family home with modern open plan design and massive garden up for sale

What a gorgeous property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:46 BST

On the market for £725,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this stunning five-bed detached Lightfoot Green home is ready made for a family, boasting plenty of space, a modern design, an open plan layout, and a huge garden. Take a look around...

Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

1. Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

2. Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

3. Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

4. Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Related topics:PrestonLancashirePenwortham