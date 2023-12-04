Full package: 4 bed detached Bamber Bridge home with conservatory, modern kitchen, and landscaped garden for sale
On the market for £275,000 with Purplebricks, this charming four-bed detached Bamber Bridge is the ideal family home, featuring two reception rooms, a conservatory, a modern kitchen, spacious bedrooms and a clean-cut family bathroom, a detached garage, and a large landscaped rear garden which enjoys plenty of sunshine. Take a look around...
