Full package: 4 bed detached Bamber Bridge home with conservatory, modern kitchen, and landscaped garden for sale

This is an idyllic family home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 10:21 GMT

On the market for £275,000 with Purplebricks, this charming four-bed detached Bamber Bridge is the ideal family home, featuring two reception rooms, a conservatory, a modern kitchen, spacious bedrooms and a clean-cut family bathroom, a detached garage, and a large landscaped rear garden which enjoys plenty of sunshine. Take a look around...

