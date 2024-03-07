On the market for £850,000 with Holdens Estate Agents, this utterly majestic three bed Longridge bungalow is like something out of a dream – a lakeside mansion with flawless interior, modern finish, and breathtaking gardens boasting equally fantastic views. Take a look around...
