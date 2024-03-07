Deluxe detached 3 bed Longridge lakeside mega mansion with modern design and dream garden views on the market

Do homes get much better than this?
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Aug 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 13:34 GMT

On the market for £850,000 with Holdens Estate Agents, this utterly majestic three bed Longridge bungalow is like something out of a dream – a lakeside mansion with flawless interior, modern finish, and breathtaking gardens boasting equally fantastic views. Take a look around...

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Also, be sure not to miss these other local homes on the market…

Sublime 3 bed detached Leyland classic house with modern fitted kitchen and large private garden on the market

Ancient 4 bed Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale

Astonishing 4 bed Preston family countryside home with open plan design, gym, and outdoor BBQ kitchen for sale

Dream 4 bed detached Leyland family home with open plan dining kitchen & stunning landscaped gard

Lakeside, Longridge, Preston (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

1. Lakeside, Longridge, Preston (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Lakeside, Longridge, Preston (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents) Photo: Lakeside, Longridge, Preston (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Lakeside, Longridge, Preston (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

2. Lakeside, Longridge, Preston (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Lakeside, Longridge, Preston (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents) Photo: Lakeside, Longridge, Preston (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Lakeside, Longridge, Preston (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

3. Lakeside, Longridge, Preston (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Lakeside, Longridge, Preston (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents) Photo: Lakeside, Longridge, Preston (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Lakeside, Longridge, Preston (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

4. Lakeside, Longridge, Preston (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Lakeside, Longridge, Preston (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents) Photo: Lakeside, Longridge, Preston (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:longridgeChorleyRibble ValleyPreston