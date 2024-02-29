News you can trust since 1886
Astonishing 4 bed Preston family countryside home with open plan design, gym, and outdoor BBQ kitchen for sale

This chain-free home is an immediate eye-catcher.
By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Dec 2023, 10:59 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 11:18 GMT

On the market for £465,000 with eXp UK, this extended four-bed detached Walmer Bridge family home is not only located in an wonderfully attractive location but also boasts an open-plan kitchen/diner, a home gym, a summer house, an outdoor BBQ kitchen, three bathrooms, and a charming garden room. Take a look around...

Fairview Close, Walmer Bridge, Preston, PR4 5RF

Fairview Close, Walmer Bridge, Preston, PR4 5RF

Fairview Close, Walmer Bridge, Preston, PR4 5RF

Fairview Close, Walmer Bridge, Preston, PR4 5RF

Fairview Close, Walmer Bridge, Preston, PR4 5RF

Fairview Close, Walmer Bridge, Preston, PR4 5RF

Fairview Close, Walmer Bridge, Preston, PR4 5RF

Fairview Close, Walmer Bridge, Preston, PR4 5RF

Fairview Close, Walmer Bridge, Preston, PR4 5RF

Fairview Close, Walmer Bridge, Preston, PR4 5RF

Fairview Close, Walmer Bridge, Preston, PR4 5RF

Fairview Close, Walmer Bridge, Preston, PR4 5RF

