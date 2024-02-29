On the market for offers in excess of £250,000 with Ben Rose, this spacious Leyland family home features a generously sized lounge, a modern kitchen diner, a fitted kitchen, a conservatory with access onto the garden, a utility room, a shower room, an office, large bedrooms, a detached garage, and a private rear garden. Take a look around...
