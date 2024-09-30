Cosy 3 bed Preston city centre home with retro vibes and luxury modern kitchen up for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 12:47 BST

Boasting a central location and no chain, this home has it all.

On the market for offers in excess of £225,000 with Kingswood, this renovated three-bed terraced Preston home features two spacious reception rooms, a luxury modern kitchen, large bedrooms finished to a good standard, and a prime position.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

As the estate agents say: “As soon as you enter this property and see the amount of space it offers, you will be so impressed and pleased that you chose to view it.”

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Take a look around...

Still house-hunting? Don’t miss these other homes on the market...

Quiet & peaceful 3-bed detached Poulton-le-Fylde family bungalow with private wraparound gardens for sale

Hidden gem 4-bed Walton le Dale family home with large garden on the market for bargain price

Super slick 3-bed detached Longridge cul-de-sac home with heaps of potential & garden for sale

Stunning 4-bed detached Fulwood family home for sale with modern design, large garden & ample parking

Have I just found Lancashire's best home? Ultra modern country mansion with 11-acre garden on the market

Sumptuous, spacious & stylish 4-bed, 3-storey Lancaster family home with secluded rear garden for sale

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

1. Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

2. Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

3. Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

4. Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonAshtonfirst personLancashirePropertyStandardNewslettersSpaceParkinglongridgeFulwoodLancasterMoney