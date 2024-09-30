On the market for offers in excess of £225,000 with Kingswood, this renovated three-bed terraced Preston home features two spacious reception rooms, a luxury modern kitchen, large bedrooms finished to a good standard, and a prime position.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
As the estate agents say: “As soon as you enter this property and see the amount of space it offers, you will be so impressed and pleased that you chose to view it.”
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Quiet & peaceful 3-bed detached Poulton-le-Fylde family bungalow with private wraparound gardens for sale
Stunning 4-bed detached Fulwood family home for sale with modern design, large garden & ample parking
Have I just found Lancashire's best home? Ultra modern country mansion with 11-acre garden on the market
Sumptuous, spacious & stylish 4-bed, 3-storey Lancaster family home with secluded rear garden for sale