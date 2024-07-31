On the market for offers in excess of £799,000 with Home Truths, this gorgeous and secluded Withnell Fold manor house is like something straight out of Bridgerton. From the stunning country kitchen to the gorgeous bedrooms, this home is all about class and style.
