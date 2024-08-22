In honour of National Burger Day, I'm about to crown Preston's Best Burger

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Happy National Burger Day!

Now it can be easy to get cynical about the fact that the UK seems to have a national day for everything these days. For example, not only is it National Burger Day today, but it is also National Daffodil Day and National Pecan Torte Day, which is a shame for those two concepts as they’re rather drowned out by our sheer love of hamburgers.

Which brings us to the crux of the matter: the UK loves a good burger. New high-flying burger restaurants are popping up everywhere, whilst street food vendors and classic rough-and-ready takeaways are peddling smashed burgers, loaded burgers, double burgers, and everything-you-can-think-of burgers by the dozen. Point is, we like our burgers.

And so, what better day to reveal that the second season of the Lancashire Post’s food review series Lancashire Post Eats, which is on the hunt for the very best of everything in Preston by trying the top 10 food places selling everything from kebabs to curry, is about to come to a much-anticipated conclusion. And we just happen to have been trying out burgers.

So far I’ve sampled everything from the world’s most popular burger to beloved local Prestonian classics, from sloppy sauce-drizzled takeaway numbers to hoity-toity fancy deluxe burgers from chic city-centre restaurants. It’s been a hell of a ride, and we’re all but ready to officially crown the new Best Burger in Preston.

Be sure not to miss any of our reviews so far, you can find them all here below, and have a wonderful National Burger Day!

LP Eats’ burger reviews...

