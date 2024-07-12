Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the underwhelming summer weather making it a drab and damp start to July, I was in need of a culinary pick-me-up - little did I know that I’d be enjoying one of the best burgers I’ve ever had.

Welcome to the third instalment of our second LP Eats food review series. As you’ll know, we’re on the hunt for Preston’s best burger and, with the proliferation of top-end burger joints having emerged across the city over recent years, the choice on offer has never been as good as it is now for fans of all things burger-based.

Hood shielding me from the dank weather, I headed up towards the Flag Market in search of Boo, a relatively new establishment which purports to have explored the international food scene in search of the perfect burger recipe, coming up with their signature offerings with unique twists. They really want ‘the Boo experience to hit the spot’.

Let’s get straight to the point: this was one of the best burgers I’ve ever tried. The meat was delicious - smashed burger patties that weren’t too thin and which still had that lovely juiciness to them, perfect seasoning, tender and properly beefy meat. It was noticeably good - no notes whatsoever from yours truly. 5/5.

On to the burger’s overall moisture: as I’ve said, the beef burgers themselves were nice and juicy, but throw the melted American cheese, sumptuously salty gherkins, and Boo’s wonderful homemade house burger sauce into the mix and you’ve got yourself a tip-top burger package, my friend. It was a moist delight from first bite to last. 5/5.

Coming to the extras, and the burger salad was lovely - fresh, cold, and crisp whilst also being drenched in that tastebud-tingling sauce. Boo’s unique ‘ziggy fries’ - they didn’t come with the burger, but I got them as a side out of pure curiosity - were excellent and impressively crisp, but they were a little lukewarm, so Boo gets marked down slightly there. 4/5.

On to the vibe of the restaurant. The aesthetic of the place was minimalist, so there was no music and everything was black, white, and paired back. It looked very chic and the staff were lovely, but the place did lack a bit of atmosphere, I must say. That being said, they could have a live oompah band on the table next to me and I’d still be back for another burger. 3.5/5 for the restaurant vibe.

Finally, to the value for money. I shelled out a slightly eye-watering £13.45 for the burger, fries, and a can of Pepsi Max at Boo, which is very much on the more expensive side of things. But, given that the burger itself was £9.50, hefty, and utterly stunning, I’m going to go out on a limb and give them a 4/5 for value just because of how impressed I was by the quality of the grub. Put it this way: I’ll definitely be back, so make of that what you will.

Meat: 5/5

Moisture: 5/5

Sauces & extras: 4/5

Vibe: 3.5/5

Value: 4/5

TOTAL: 21.5/25