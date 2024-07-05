Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On the Ohannes website is a tracker counting how many burgers they’ve cooked so far this month and this year. As I walked into their very swanky Preston branch on Fishergate, the total stood at 371 across their 13 branches. With restaurants as far and wide as Izmir in Turkey to Beeston just outside Nottingham, I placed my order and watched the tracker tick over to 372.

Welcome to the second LP Eats review from our second season, which is all about burgers. After crowning Preston’s best kebab, we’re now out to pin down the city’s premier beef patty and, after heading down the much-vaunted local favourite Tipsy Chef last week, this week I ambled across a wonderfully sunny Preston to try Ohannes Burger.

My first impression of the place was that it was clearly one of their achingly trendy modern burger joints which have perfected the ‘we-don’t-care’ industrial style, all exposed brick, warm retro lighting, and black metal. It looked good and, with the big French windows open to the warm weather and outdoor seating available, it looked a welcoming spot. Plus the staff were very nice indeed, so they get a 4.5/5 on the restaurant vibe.

On to the main event - the burger itself. I went for the cheeseburger and what arrived was possibly the most classic looking burger I’ve ever been served. This thing looked like it had been designed to look like a cartoon burger, all fluffy lettuce, a splash of red from the tomato, and a juicy-looking burger nestled amidst pert buns.

First impressions on the taste front were good too - the burger was nice and thick, moist and flavourful. It could’ve packed more of a punch and been a little smokier or more heavily seasoned with a tang of black pepper or something, but it was fine. 3.5/5 on that front. Overall, the moisture of the burger was okay as well, but most of the juiciness came from the tomatoes rather than a lovely dripping slab of meat, so 3.5/5 for the moisture too.

Last week, the Tipsy Chef burger came solo style, while Ohannes’ offering came with chips and a little tub of wonderfully thick-looking garlic mayo. The salad on the burger was good (I was particularly pleased by the presence of classic gherkins on there), but the chips were a step above - nice and crisp but not too skinny with a lovely dusting on seasoning. 4/5 for the extras on this burger and they’re only marked down for a lack of sauce.

Finally, to the price. This meal - and it was a meal rather than just a burger on its lonesome tod - set me back £9, which for the amount of food was okay if not groundbreakingly cost-effective. Still, it was a good burger with very nice sides and plenty of grub to keep me going on a Monday lunchtime, so Ohannes gets a gentleman’s 4 on the value front.

Meat: 3.5/5

Moisture: 3.5/5

Extras & sauces: 4/5

Vibe: 4.5/5

Value: 4/5