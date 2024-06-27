Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kicking off the second season of LP Eats, our first burger review takes us to a much-loved Preston classic: Tipsy Chef.

First impressions: the Tipsy Chef is a very cool place with (and I’m trying not to sound like a thousand-year-old man at this point) a very hip vibe. It was nicely decorated, the service was very friendly and professional, and I was presented with my burger in double-quick time, so they get a very top-notch 5/5 on that front - a doff of my ostentatiously large white chef’s hat to you, Mr Tipsy Chef.

On to the grub. Now, the ultimate thing you’re looking for in a burger is - and I know it might sound a bit daft and obvious - a good burger patty. It has to taste properly of beef, not just have the texture of mince and a whiff of char-grill about it. It has to be seasoned well, be juicy but not sloppy, and have enough of a flavour profile on its own to stand on its own two burgery feet without accompanying condiments and burger-based accoutrements.

This burger patty was pretty good on those scores: it had a lovely classic beefy flavour to it, although the tanginess of the mustardy burger sauce did somewhat overwhelm the beef’s natural taste. Given that the Tipsy Chef’s OG Burger is a double smashed cheeseburger, the patties were naturally a little thinner than other burgers, meaning that they weren’t quite as juicy as more plump burgers, but it was extremely moreish. 3.5/5 on that front.

On the second criteria - that of the burger’s overall moisture - this burger scores a very healthy 4.5/5. Let’s face it, there’s nothing worse (relatively speaking) than a dry burger with a dry burger bun and no sauce to lacquer up those taste buds, so it was good to see this burger not holding back on the finger-licking moisture. Bring on the mess - burgers should be proper serviette jobs, not a chaste wipe-free meal.

The burger patties themselves were far from dry, and the cheese melted on top of them definitely added to the burger’s overall juicy nature, but the main contributor was the excellent burger sauce, which was not only delicious but slathered on in generous quantities as well. It did, however, distract my admittedly unrefined taste buds from the beefy burger goodness itself a little.

On to the extras - we’ve already mentioned the sauce, but another very welcome addition to this cracker of a burger was their unique bacon crumb, which was a nice and very different texture to add to the mix as well as being a zingy new flavour on the taste spectrum too. The burger also came with a smattering of salad too, and the tomatoes didn't do that annoying thing where you take a bite and accidentally drag an entire tomato slice out too. 3.5/5.

Finally, to the value. This burger cost me £9 on its own, so it’s not a cheap bit of kit. That being said, it was a clear step above your typical takeaway burgers or anything pedalled by the plethora of local fast-food joints - this was a serious do, a real restaurant-quality burger. It was hefty and left me feeling very satiated indeed, even though fries were extra, so on the value-for-money count, this one gets a 3/5.

Overall, it’s easy to see why Tipsy Chef is so popular in the city: they cook very good burgers, they know their way around a grill, and they aren’t afraid to get sloppy with the sauces. An overall score of 19.5`/25 is a great start to our new LP Eats series on the hunt for Preston’s best beef burger.

Meat: 3.5/5

Moisture: 4.5/5

Sauces & extras: 3.5/5

Vibe: 5/5

Value: 3/5