The humble hamburger really is a simple food. To get it right, you need a lovely beefy taste, plenty of moisture, good seasoning, a few extras on there, a nice burger sauce, and avoid dry buns like the plague. Simples.

With that in mind, I didn’t let myself become cynical when I was served a pretty simple-looking burger on my latest mission to find Preston’s best burger. Having headed down to IceBurg in the town centre, I ordered a classic beef burger and was served a classic beef burger. Nothing fancy, nothing over the top. A classic burger.

And it was absolutely excellent.

Starting with the meat, the beef patties were very tasty indeed - they had a proper flavour to them, good seasoning, and a proper juiciness in the bite. My only qualm is that they weren’t a bit thicker, but the smashed-style vibe was fine because these things tastes stunning. It’s a 4.5/5 for me on the meat front.

On to the burger’s overall moisture - this thing was perfection. The meat, like I’ve said, was plenty juicy, but it also came with a lovely burger sauce, the break got all soaked in burger juice, and the whole thing was lovely moist mouthful of foody goodness. 5/5 no notes whatsoever - moisture perfection.

The burger’s extras came in the form of some lovely melted cheese, a cracking burger sauce, and some very welcome caramelised onion. I’d say it could’ve done with a bit more cheese, maybe some salad, and you know how I love a burger gherkin, so I’m knocking off a mark and a half for their absence. 3.5/5 for the extras.

The vibe in IceBurg was also very good - it was nice and busy with people enjoying their food, the restaurant was well decorated and turned out, and the staff were professional and polite. The only thing I’m marking them down slightly on is the lack of seating, but even then that wasn’t a massive issue. 3.5/5 for the vibe in the wonderfully-named IceBurg.

Now for the value: this burger cost me £6.25, which is a good price for something this tasty, but I’d be lying if I said I didn;t want a bit more of it. It wasn;t small, but it wasn’t huge by any stretch of the imagination, and the order doesn’t come with included extras like chips. That being said, the quality was top-notch and miles better than a £4.49 Big Mac. 3.5/5 for value.

Meat: 4.5/5

Moisture: 5/5

Extras: 3.5/5

Vibe: 3.5/5

Value: 3.5/5

Total: 20/25