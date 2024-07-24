Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ask about burger spots in Preston and you’ll get one guaranteed answer: All Hopes No Promises. It’s a Prestonian byword for hamburger happiness, the second half of an involuntary call-and-response - where can I get great burgers in Preston? All Hopes No Promises.

And so you can understand why I was excited. Having thoroughly enjoyed not only the visual treat that is their Instagram - think decadently-constructed super-burgers leaning over like Italian towers and taste bud-titillatingly refreshing looking cocktails - but their pithy and laid-back approach to social media, I had high hopes. It seemed like a cool place indeed.

Doors thrown open to the Lancashire sun that has finally seen fit to appear, AHNP (previously operating under the guise of Smashed) is a very trendy place - all neon, cool artwork on the walls, and driftwood-style décor. As befitted the vibe, the burgers all have quirky names based on puns and swear words.

Having ordered one with bacon on it - I can’t print the name here - from a helpful member of staff (4/5 on the whole vibe of the place, by the way), I sat back as my burger was rustled up fresh. Presented with a hefty bag, I donned my sunglasses once again and headed back over Preston to dig in.

First impressions: this was a serious bit of burger kit. It smelled incredible, looked even better, and had my salivating like a cartoon dog. Digging in, my initial though was ‘that’s some serious meat’ - it tasted seriously beefy. Could’ve done with a bit more pepper and a smidge more dripping juiciness, but it was class - 4/5 for the patties.

On to the moisture - like I said, the beef itself could’ve had a bit more juices-running-down-the-chin to it, but my main quarrel was that the burger needed a little more sauce and the melted cheese didn't come through into the taste palette as much as I wanted. I’m being pernickety, but I wanted something really messy - 3.5/5.

The extras were better - the fries were perfectly salty, nice and crispy but also fluffy on the inside, and the salad was good (if lacking in pickles). The bacon was alright too, but I’d have liked a bit more of it so that it was really part of the whole burger as opposed to it being a bit of an afterthought. 4/5 for the extras at AHNP.

Finally we come to the value-for-money. Now this burger cost me £13.95 for a burger and chips, which is a weighty wedge of pennies, even if the quality was very good and the portion size could’ve overwhelmed a horse. I’m giving AHNP a 3.5/5 for value - this was expensive, but good, so a solid score on that front.

Overall, perhaps Preston’s most famous burger haunt gets a very tidy score of 19/25 - get yourself down there and try it out for yourself. Plus, I was working so I couldn’t partake, but their cocktails look mind-blowing.

Meat: 4/5

Moisture: 3.5/5

Extras: 4/5

Vibe: 5/5

Value: 3.5/5