Well, the time has come, kebab fans. After sampling and reviewing nine of Preston’s finest culinary offerings when it comes to all things shawarma, naan, and spicy, we have reached the final kebab in our debut LP Eats series. And so, without further ado…

Welcome to LP Eats. As fans of our food reviews will know, everyone with a carnivorous dent loves a kebab. Whether that's a fragrant and impeccably spiced chicken shawarma with crisp fresh veg and a delicate honey BBQ sauce, or a hulking great dirty rugby ball of donner meat dripping in grease and garlic mayo with the odd chip scattered in there like shrapnel, kebabs are king.

Aliz's chicken shawarma wrap

This week, I headed across the city to Aliz in search of the final kebab to complete our fabled set of 10. We’ve had everything from falafel-tinged offerings from wholesome food trucks to mass-produced fast-food chain favourites; I’ve tried kebabs with origins in Greece, Turkey, Iran, Lebanon, and Syria. It’s been a delicious and wild ride.

To Aliz, then. First thing to mention is how bustling the restaurant was and how nice the staff were. The man who took my order was friendly, prompt, and even offered me a few bonus chips on top of my kebab free of charge. Aliz gets a 5/5 for the vibe in there, because not only was it busy, but the people running the joint seemed very decent, too.

When it came to the kebab, I was given a proper bruiser of a shawarma wrap - this was no small meal. The naan was okay, if a little flatter and not as soft and doughy as I’d have liked, but it was tasty, so 3/5. The meat was very nice, juicy, and flavoursome, but it was missing a little something extra to really make it pop, so it’s a 3.5/5 on that front.

To the extras, and they get a 3.5/5 as well, because - while my hefty shawarma was happily graced with a few bonus fries courtesy of the lovely gentleman who constructed my lunch - the salad went a little missing in the midst of the wrap apart from the odd crunch from the cucumber and the garlic mayo didn’t stand out much.

Finally, the price at Aliz gets a 4/5 because, at £6.50, this wasn’t the cheapest kebab we’ve reviewed, but it was one of the most filling, so there was plenty of grub there for your buck. Overall, it was a very nice kebab - succulent, tasty, and it really hit the spot for this hungry reviewer on a Monday afternoon - without truly blowing my socks off. But a total score of 19/25 places them near the top of our leaderboard where they belong.

Naan: 3/5

Meat: 3.5/5

Extras: 3.5/5

Vibe: 5/5

Price: 4/5