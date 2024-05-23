I think I've just eaten Preston's best kebab, a huge chicken shawarma wrap worth every penny
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
For this week’s LP Eats review, I came across something very special indeed...
On a mission to find Preston’s best kebab, I have been searching the city for the very best chicken shawarma around, which lead me to this week’s LP Eats review: Sandos.
Having had the restaurant recommended to me by countless readers, I was keen to see what all the proverbial culinary fuss was about, and so I headed across the city with high hopes of encountering something special.
Here’s what we made of it all...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.