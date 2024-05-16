Watch more of our videos on Shots!

LP Eats was excited about this place... it comes specially recommended.

Last year, we at the Lancashire Post put out a call to arms asking readers where the best places to get a kebab were in Preston. You answered in your droves, but one name kept cropping up: Royal Shawarma. So we just had to check it out.

Welcome to the latest LP Eats review. As fans of our food reviews will know, everyone with a carnivorous dent loves a kebab. Whether that's a fragrant and impeccably spiced chicken shawarma with crisp fresh veg and a delicate honey BBQ sauce, or a hulking great dirty rugby ball of donner meat dripping in grease and garlic mayo with the odd chip scattered in there like shrapnel, kebabs are king.

Royal Shawarma

Fundamentally, when you want a kebab, you're after something satisfying, something spiced and seasoned, something sensational. And what more is there to say about Royal Shawarma than that it delivered on all fronts.

Starting with the vibe in the restaurant, everything was exactly as you’d expect from a classic kebab house: succulent spinning wheels of meat, friendly staff, and incredible smells. They get a 4.5/5 for the vibe in the restaurant - everyone was made to feel very welcome indeed.

On to the naan - now I watched my naan being hand rolled and cooked in a proper oven, so that’s always a plus. It was soft, wonderfully light, delicious, and just so authentic. It wasn’t just a thing to wrap your chicken in, it was actually a delicious part of the meal, which is when you know the bread is good. It’s another 4.5/5 on that front as well.

Royal Shawarma

The chicken was delicious, succulent, and well-seasoned. Plus, there was plenty of it as well, with my chicken shawarma wrap packed to the brim, which is just what you want to see when you’re after a bit of lunch on a Monday afternoon. My only qualm is that it didn’t blow my socks off (I know it’s a high bar), but to get 5/5 you’ve got to be a life-changing bit of poultry. 4/5 on the meat front.

On to the extras, and the chicken shawarma was accompanied by a colourful and zesty salad and daubed in creamy garlic sauce, making the whole thing a pleasure to eat. It’s 4/5 again for the extras - the salad was fresh and included jalapenos (always a win) while the sauce was tangy without being overpowering (I had co-workers to consider).

Finally, to the price. At £4, this is the cheapest kebab we’ve had in the LP Eats series so far, and easily one of the best, making it 5/5 for value. If you’re ever looking for a quick and satisfying lunch in Preston, go to Royal Shawarma - you won’t be disappointed.

Naan: 4.5/5

Meat: 4/5

Extras: 4/5

Vibe: 4.5/5