I was impressed by a decent chicken shawarma wrap with excellent salad & sauce - watch our LP Eats review
Watch our LP Eats video review of Falafel+ in Preston.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Armed with the Five Golden Criteria on which all kebabs are to be adjudged - naan bread, meat, extras, vibe & service, and value for money - I headed down to Falafel+ on Fylde Road.
With a spell of blustery and cold weather sweeping through the city, I nevertheless found a queue of hungry students waiting for their grub, which is always a promising sign.
Here’s what we thought…
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.