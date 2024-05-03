Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After visiting Falafel+ for a delightfully chickpea-scented chicken kebab last week, the Lancashire Post this week headed down to Greekouzina in the town centre to get our teeth stuck into some Greek culinary offerings for the latest LP Eats review…

Greekouzina's chicken gyros wrap

As fans of our food reviews will know, everyone with a carnivorous dent loves a kebab. Whether that's a fragrant and impeccably spiced chicken shawarma with crisp fresh veg and a delicate honey BBQ sauce, or a hulking great dirty rugby ball of donner meat dripping in grease and garlic mayo with the odd chip scattered in there like shrapnel, kebabs are king.

The first thing one notices about Greekouzina is the charming music playing outside the restaurant. Jaunty and unmistakably Greek, it puts you in the mood for something tinged with olive oil and wrapped in wine leaves. Alas, I was on the hunt for their take on a kebab - their chicken gyros wrap, and so I headed in to grab myself some lunch.

First impressions of the restaurant’s vibe were mostly centred on what a slick operation Greekouzina is. A large place, it’s clearly set up to deal with serious traffic and, while things were a little quiet (granted, it was 1.30pm, so perhaps the main lunchtime rush had departed), the restaurant staff were quick and polite. I’ll give them 3/5 on that front.

On to the kebab itself now. What can I say? It was delicious - the naan was soft and pillowy, flavoursome and featuring those lovely flecks of charred dough which add a lovely depth of flavour. What else is there to report than the fact that it was everything one could want from a naan - tasty, filling, and moreish. 5/5 - no notes.

Coming to the meat, I was similarly impressed. The chicken was tender, juicy, and extremely flavourful. My only qualm might be that there wasn’t more of it, although that would be slightly harsh as it wouldn’t be fair to say there was a lack of chicken, I just wanted more because of how tasty it was. 4.5/5 on that front.

Coming to the extras, and Greekouzina continued to knock it out of the park - the kebab was packed with delightfully fresh salad, with the red onion and crisp lettuce standing out. There were also some very good fries indeed in there, along with some extremely good garlic mayo. It’s 4.5/5 again for the extras - my only slight complaint is that there weren’t that many fries.

Finally, on to the price, and readers may not be too surprised to learn that such a high-quality bit of grub came at a price. A price of £7.90 to be exact, making this lunchtime offering the kind of thing which you save as a treat rather than an everyday option. I’m going for a 2/5 for the price, because the kebab wasn’t the biggest and getting that little change from a tenner for lunch is pretty unsustainable for most people.

Naan: 5/5

Meat: 4.5/5

Vibe: 3/5

Price: 2/5

Extras: 4.5/5