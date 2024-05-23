Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After trying in vain to get a kebab from Sandos a couple of times - some dodgy Google opening times tricked your humble and hungry LP Eats reviewer on more than one occasion - we finally managed to get in. Here’s what we thought…

Welcome to the latest LP Eats review. As fans of our food reviews will know, everyone with a carnivorous dent loves a kebab. Whether that's a fragrant and impeccably spiced chicken shawarma with crisp fresh veg and a delicate honey BBQ sauce, or a hulking great dirty rugby ball of donner meat dripping in grease and garlic mayo with the odd chip scattered in there like shrapnel, kebabs are king.

Wandering across Preston, I was excited about Sandos. It had come very strongly recommended by a few kebab-savvy readers who know their way around a shawarma spit, so I was optimistic. Passing the bus station, I spotted the restaurant and will fully admit to giving it a little fist pump when I saw it was open. Sandos here we come.

The atmosphere in the takeaway was good - the staff were polite and quick, while behind the counter was a hive of meat-based activity. It was a little empty (I think I was a little late for the usual lunch crowd), but there were a few families in there, as well as some regulars whom were known to staff by their first names, which was cool. 4.5/5 for the vibe.

Now, on to the main event. I ordered the chicken shawarma wrap and my first impression was that it was massive. This thing was so long it poked out my plastic bag as I went looking for a sunny corner of the city to dig in. Unwrapping it, I was very pleased indeed - this thing smelled incredible and looked even better.

The naan was perfect. There really is no other way of describing this thing - it was soft and just ever so doughy, but lightly crisp on the outside and flavoursome in its own right. It was naan nirvana - 10/10 (aka as an LP Eats 5/5), no notes. The meat was also outstanding; my only qualm is that I wanted some bigger chunks, whereas this was all smaller shavings. Still extremely good - the taste, juiciness, and seasoning were all tip top. 4.5/5.

Sandos, Preston

Coming to the extras, I was similarly impressed: the salad in the kebab was fresh and crispy with a little kick from tangy red onions, while the sauce was rich, creamy, and properly garlicky. Long story short, it was everything you want from a kebab when your mouthful wasn’t naan or meat: refreshing salad and breathy garlic. Brilliant. 5/5.

Coming to the price, I have to say that this wasn’t the cheapest kebab we’ve had at £7.50, but given the amount of grub that you get for your money and the standard of the whole thing, I was more than happy to fork out that much. Sure, other places did a chicken shawarma cheaper, but this was top of the line primo stuff, so I’ll give them a 4/5 for the value despite not getting a bucket-load of change from a tenner.

Overall, a score of 23/25 is table-topping stuff, putting Sandos neck-and-neck with Royal Shawarma at the summit of our kebab leaderboard. But I must say, if I had a kitchen knife to my throat, I reckon I’d just about plump for the Sandos offering. It was absolutely ace.

Naan: 5/5

Meat: 4.5/5

Extras: 5/5

Vibe: 4.5/5

Price: 4/5